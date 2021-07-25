Virtue Poker (VPP) Price Up 188.1% Over Last Week

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $772,097.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Virtue Poker has traded up 188.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00120605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00138426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,720.57 or 1.00027174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00855069 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars.

