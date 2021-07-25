Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

