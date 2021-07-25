Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335,219 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

VSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

