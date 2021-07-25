Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,863 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

