Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 601 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

HD opened at $332.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

