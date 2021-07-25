Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.76 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,908 shares of company stock worth $5,948,505. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

