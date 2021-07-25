Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 9,169 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,670,000 after buying an additional 438,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

