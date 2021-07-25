Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 271,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 2,679,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,528. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

