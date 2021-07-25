Vitae (VITAE) Hits Market Cap of $13.65 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 147.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $13.65 million and $37,795.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 200.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.