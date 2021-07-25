Vivendi’s (VIVHY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIVHY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

VIVHY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.55.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

