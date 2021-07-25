Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 59,194 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 247.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,396,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 100,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 554.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 32,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

