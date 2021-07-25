Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 300,366 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 317.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,366 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of OGE Energy worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,581,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $24,509,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,436 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.