Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 80,097 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,829,063 shares of company stock valued at $106,355,714 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

