Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 329,731 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,542,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,670,000 after purchasing an additional 93,992 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.46 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

