Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,221 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

