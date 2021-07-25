Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 264.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,871 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of The RealReal worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $38,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,318,620.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,762 shares of company stock worth $2,583,489. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.