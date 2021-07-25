Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $11.49 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,338 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $15,045,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

KMB stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

