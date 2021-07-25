Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $11.18 Million in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 343,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $302,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,228. 53.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $495.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

