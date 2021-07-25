Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,861,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CureVac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVAC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $974,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVAC. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.63. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

