Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 238,728 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 476.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 1.10% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $821.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

