Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 42,939 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 110.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,939 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $218,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $164.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.53. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

