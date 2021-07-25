Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 50,988 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1,635.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,105,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

