Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 327.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,442 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Globe Life worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 339.4% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 181,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

GL stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.41. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,755,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

