Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 32,794 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $573,541,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,737 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $495.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

