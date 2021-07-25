Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 178,023 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,023 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zscaler worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,952,762. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $238.72 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $240.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

