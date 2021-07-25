Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 307,433 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 307,433 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Juniper Networks worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.57 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

