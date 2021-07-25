Vonage Holdings Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -111.00, a PEG ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

