Vortex Defi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,043.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $35,156.92 and approximately $93,043.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

