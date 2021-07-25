W Green Pay Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $179,478.08 and approximately $99,820.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00047295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.14 or 0.00818255 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.