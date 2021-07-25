Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $43.07 million and $5.66 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.94 or 0.06050690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00134947 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,147,096 coins and its circulating supply is 77,426,064 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

