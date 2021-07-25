Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.52

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $101.03 million and $2.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00031847 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00240000 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00033579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,400,909 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.