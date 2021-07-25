WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $230.73 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000936 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00084169 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,761,245,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,676,813,139 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

