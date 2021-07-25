Wedbush Begins Coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE remained flat at $$14.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,720. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

