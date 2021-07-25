Wedbush Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

