Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

