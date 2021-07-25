WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WESCO International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCC stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $113.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

