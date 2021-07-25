WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 158.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of WESCO International worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.43. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $113.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.