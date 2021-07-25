Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 182.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 227.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 111,695 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLK opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

