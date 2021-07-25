WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is Peloton Wealth Strategists’ 4th Largest Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises approximately 3.2% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in WestRock were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $204,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $48.17. 1,419,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.