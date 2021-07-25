WeTrust Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. WeTrust has a market cap of $643,673.65 and approximately $4.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.18 or 0.00825720 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

