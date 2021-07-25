Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Holdings Cut by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,135 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $100,649,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 816,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

