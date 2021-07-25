Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Whirlpool worth $45,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $49,509,099. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

WHR opened at $219.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $155.63 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

