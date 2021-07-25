WhiteCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.48 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $761.04 million and $13.48 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044599 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007154 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002738 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 933,493,930 coins and its circulating supply is 733,493,929 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

