Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104,560.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $6.59 million and $104,560.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $741.14 or 0.02145617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

