William Blair Comments on Iridium Communications Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of IRDM opened at $40.89 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

