WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1,764.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.