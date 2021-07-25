WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444,811 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.12% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,760,000 after buying an additional 89,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after buying an additional 551,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.45. 787,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,173. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

