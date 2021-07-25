WinCash Reaches Market Cap of $35,403.95 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. WinCash has a total market cap of $35,403.95 and approximately $31.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WinCash has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

