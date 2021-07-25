Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $18,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

