WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $142,755.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

